BRIEF-Industrial Milk Company updates on strategic goals for 2016-2020

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Industrial Milk Company SA :

* Said on Monday that it updated its main strategic goals for years 2016 to 2020

* Said maintains the land bank expansion strategy for 2016-2020 under which it intends to increase land bank from 136.7 thousand hectares in 2016 year to 206.7 thousand hectares in 2020

* The plans include growth of land bank to 156.7 thousand hectares in 2017 and 176.7 thousand hectares in 2019

* Said that it has sufficient grain storage capacities in line with land bank expansion strategy till 2020

* Does not plan to increase grain storage capacities but plans to reconstruct some of silos with the aim to improve their efficiency and replacement of existing flat storage capacities with modern storage bins

* Said intends to keep focus on growing of limited number of highly profitable export-oriented crops which are optimal for effective crop rotation and suitable for land and climate specifics (corn, wheat, soybean, sunflower)

* Plans to maintain corn as the main crop with the share in crop mix about 50 percent

