FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Industrial Milk Company updates on strategic goals for 2016-2020
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 16, 2016 / 9:41 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Industrial Milk Company updates on strategic goals for 2016-2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Industrial Milk Company SA :

* Said on Monday that it updated its main strategic goals for years 2016 to 2020

* Said maintains the land bank expansion strategy for 2016-2020 under which it intends to increase land bank from 136.7 thousand hectares in 2016 year to 206.7 thousand hectares in 2020

* The plans include growth of land bank to 156.7 thousand hectares in 2017 and 176.7 thousand hectares in 2019

* Said that it has sufficient grain storage capacities in line with land bank expansion strategy till 2020

* Does not plan to increase grain storage capacities but plans to reconstruct some of silos with the aim to improve their efficiency and replacement of existing flat storage capacities with modern storage bins

* Said intends to keep focus on growing of limited number of highly profitable export-oriented crops which are optimal for effective crop rotation and suitable for land and climate specifics (corn, wheat, soybean, sunflower)

* Plans to maintain corn as the main crop with the share in crop mix about 50 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.