BRIEF-A5 shareholder to receive about 20% shares following merger with Pharmacy Chain 36.6 - source
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 16, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-A5 shareholder to receive about 20% shares following merger with Pharmacy Chain 36.6 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* A shareholder of Russian pharmacy chain A5 banker Roman Avdeev will receive 20 pct or a little less in a united company following merger with Pharmacy Chain 36.6, a source familiar with the merger told Reuters

* The merger process is going well, Avdeev’s shares as a result will reach 20 pct or a little less, the source said

* Pharmacy Chain 36.6 spokesman has not yet responded to Reuters written request, Avdeev declined to comment

* In mid-Jan. Pharmacy Chain 36.6 and A5 agreed on merger

* In the beginning of Feb. Pharmacy Chain 36.6 said it will hold shareholders’ meeting in the beginning of March to consider sale of shares for up to 10 billion roubles ($129.13 million) to Rossium Concern, which belongs to Avdeev

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 77.4425 roubles Reported by Olga Sichkar and Oksana Kobzeva, translated by Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
