BRIEF-Linedata Services FY EBITDA rises to 48.6 million euros

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Linedata Services SA :

* 2015 annual results: EBITDA +16.7 pct, net profit +60.8 pct, EPS: +54.8 pct

* FY net income 26.1 million euros ($29.08 million) versus 16.2 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 48.6 million euros versus 41.6 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 172.3 million euros versus 158.0 million euros year ago

* Dividend of 1.40 euro per share will be proposed at next shareholders' meeting