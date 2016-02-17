BRIEF-Ageas Q4 net result down 12 pct at 171.3 mln euros

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ageas SA NV

* Reports Q4 net result attributable to shareholders of 171.3 million euros ($191.2 million), down 12 percent

* Q4 life operating result is 183.4 million euros, up 97 percent

* FY insurance net profit is 755 million euros compared to 737 million euros a year ago

* Says FY group inflows (Ageas’s part) grew 10 percent to 13.7 billion euros (7 percent positive foreign exchange impact)

* FY group inflows (at 100 percent) reflect 29.8 billion euros, up 16 percent (9 percent positive foreign exchange impact)

* Proposes gross cash dividend of 1.65 euro, up 6.5 percent compared to last year

* Says strong non-life results have been reported despite December floods in the UK

* Says UK severe weather events in December 2015 had a total estimated negative impact of 64 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1VmeMfz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)