BRIEF-WSE resolves to suspend and exclude Abpol Company Polska from trading
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 17, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WSE resolves to suspend and exclude Abpol Company Polska from trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to exclude from trading on NewConnect shares of Abpol Company Polska SA as of May 19 unless until May 16 the company publishes its financial reports for Q3 2015 and Q4 2015

* Resolved to suspend trading of Abpol Company Polska’s shares until the day after the company publishes the financial reports for Q3 2015 and Q4 2015 or until May 19 if the company won’t fulfill these conditions

Source text - bit.ly/249E8Dn

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

