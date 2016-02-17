FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WSE resolves to suspend and exclude Alfa Star from trade on NewConnect
February 17, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WSE resolves to suspend and exclude Alfa Star from trade on NewConnect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to exclude from trading on NewConnect shares of ALFA STAR SA as of May 19 unless until May 16 the company publishes its financial reports for Q3 2015 and Q4 2015 and fulfils condition from WSE’s resolution from Feb. 3

* Resolved to suspend trading of ALFA STAR’s shares until the day after the company fulfils all conditions required by WSE or until May 19 if the company won’t fulfill these conditions

Source text - bit.ly/1VmoD57

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

