Feb 18 (Reuters) - AccorHotels Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin tells a conference call:

* Visibility on Q1 bookings in France remains low

* Ebit in Brazil unlikely to further deteriorate in 2016 despite still difficult economic climate

* EBIT in Brazil fell 50 percent in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)