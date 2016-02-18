BRIEF-Georgia's TBC Bank says 2015 profit rises 38 pct

Feb 18 (Reuters) - TBC Bank says:

* Profit for 2015 up 38 pct y-o-y to 218.7 million lari ($87.8 million), delivering ROAE of 20.1 percent and ROAA of 3.4 percent;

* Total operating income in 2015 up 25.9 percent y-o-y to 577 million lari;

* Cost to income ratio improved to 43.9 percent, compared to 49.4 percent in 2014;

* Net interest margin at 7.8 pct in 2015, compared to 8.4 pct in 2014;

* Total assets reached 6,935.0 million lari as of Dec. 31, 2015, up 27.9 percent y-o-y and broadly unchanged q-o-q;

* Gross loans and advances to customers increased to 4,639.0 million lari as of Dec. 31, 2015, up 25.2 percent y-o-y;

* Total customer deposits stood at 4,177.9 million lari as of Dec. 31, 2015, up 25.7 percent y-o-y;

* Cost of risk on loans stood at 1.7 percent, up 0.1 percentage points (pp) y-o-y, or up by 0.3 pp y-o-y without the change in IFRS methodology.