BRIEF-Koninklijke Wessanen Q4 net profit swings to profit of 15.1 mln euro

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Wessanen NV :

* Q4 revenue of 133.9 million euro versus 125 million euro ($139.0 million) in Reuters poll

* Q4 net profit of 15.1 million euro versus loss of 6.4 million euro year ago

* Q4 EBIT of 6.5 million euro versus loss of 1.0 million euro a year ago

* Says dividend proposal of 0.11 euro per share for year 2015

* Expects to report higher EBITE in 2016 versus 2015

* Sees 2016 increase of the EBITE pct of revenue

* Sees 2016 net financing costs around 1-2 million euro

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures 8-9 million euro

* Sees 2016 tax rate around 35 pct

* Sees 2016 depreciation and amortisation 8-9 million euro Source text: [bit.ly/1mLiByT] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)