BRIEF-Sonae Industria Q4 net loss shrinks to 8 mln euros
February 19, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sonae Industria Q4 net loss shrinks to 8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19(Reuters) - Sonae Industria SGPS SA :

* Said on Thursday Q4 net loss 8 million euros ($8.90 million)vs loss 68 million euros year ago

* Q4 recurring EBITDA 26 million euros vs 23 million euros year ago

* Q4 turnover 250 million euros vs 241 million euros year ago

* Net debt at end-Dec. 2015 of 570 million euros vs 564 million euros at end-Dec. 2014

* Expects to complete the investment in the new melamine surfacing line in North American plant during H1 2016 so new products to be available in the market in H2 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1SVvXXP

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8991 euros Gdynia Newsroom

