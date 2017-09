Feb 19 (Reuters) - Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts SA (previously Agrofruse) :

* Said on Thursday registered capital increase of 7.3 million euros ($8.12 million) nominal amount

* After the increase, share capital reaches 9.7 million euros and is divided into 3.2 million shares

* Capital change was originally announced on Feb. 1

