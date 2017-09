Feb 19 (Reuters) - Cellnex Telecom SA :

* Sees FY 2016 Ebitda to increase at between 15 percent and 20 percent rate

* FY 2015 Ebitda up 32 percent at 235 million euros ($261.1 million)

* Net debt at end-Dec. of 928 million euros versus 342 million euros at end-Dec. 2014 Source text for Eikon:

