FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sponda to raise about EUR 220 mln in contemplated rights offering
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2016 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sponda to raise about EUR 220 mln in contemplated rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj :

* Will finance acquisition of Ab Mercator Oy and Ab Forum Capital Oy with its existing cash funds and short-term bridge loan of 325 million euros ($361.11 million) 

* Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as legal adviser to lead arranger

* Company plans to raise about 220 million euros in contemplated rights offering

* Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki branch will act as sole global coordinator of offering and Krogerus Attorneys Ltd acts as legal adviser to Sponda Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9000 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.