BRIEF-Sponda to raise about EUR 220 mln in contemplated rights offering

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj :
* Will finance acquisition of Ab Mercator Oy and Ab Forum Capital Oy with its existing cash funds and short-term bridge loan of 325 million euros ($361.11 million)
* Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as legal adviser to lead arranger
* Company plans to raise about 220 million euros in contemplated rights offering
* Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki branch will act as sole global coordinator of offering and Krogerus Attorneys Ltd acts as legal adviser to Sponda Source text for Eikon:
