February 19, 2016 / 6:56 PM / 2 years ago

MEDIA-Richemont mulls 350 Swiss job cuts - Le Temps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Luxury goods group Richemont is considering cutting up to 350 jobs in Switzerland given tough market conditions and the Swiss franc’s strength that has weighed on tourist visits, newspaper Le Temps reported, citing an internal memo it said it had obtained.

** Richemont said last month business was likely to remain challenging after sales fell 4 percent in the final three months of 2015, with the Hong Kong market remaining weak and Islamist attacks hitting tourist spending in Europe.

** Le Temps said a Richemont spokesperson had confirmed the information without elaborating. The paper said it would seek to avoid layoffs by moving staff to other sites.

** No one at the company was immediately available by phone or email outside business hours on Friday evening.

** Richemont’s portfolio includes the Cartier, Vacheron Constantin, Piaget and Montblanc brands. It employs around 9,000 staff in Switzerland, the paper said. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

