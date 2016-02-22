BRIEF-Qumak prelim FY 2015 net profit at about 8.1 mln zlotys

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Qumak SA :

* Said on Friday that it reported preliminary FY 2015 revenue of about 780 million zlotys ($197.8 million)

* Preliminary FY 2015 net profit was about 8.1 million zlotys

* Prelim. FY 2015 results include a one-off 6.1 million zlotys reserve for a potential future loss related to the revaluation of the ISOK contract, resulting from the increased cost of implementation, in connection with the extension of its implementation and maintenance

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: