BRIEF-Qumak prelim FY 2015 net profit at about 8.1 mln zlotys
February 22, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Qumak prelim FY 2015 net profit at about 8.1 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Qumak SA :

* Said on Friday that it reported preliminary FY 2015 revenue of about 780 million zlotys ($197.8 million)

* Preliminary FY 2015 net profit was about 8.1 million zlotys

* Prelim. FY 2015 results include a one-off 6.1 million zlotys reserve for a potential future loss related to the revaluation of the ISOK contract, resulting from the increased cost of implementation, in connection with the extension of its implementation and maintenance

$1 = 3.9435 zlotys

