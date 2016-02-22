FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pankl Racing Systems FY revenue up 5 pct at EUR 173.6 mln
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 22, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pankl Racing Systems FY revenue up 5 pct at EUR 173.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* FY group revenues increased by 5 pct to 173.6 million euros ($192.9 million)

* FY Racing/High Performance Segment revenues increased by 8.4 pct from 137.2 million euros to 148.7 million euros

* FY EBIT 10.204 million euros versus 11.893 million euros year ago

* FY earnings after tax 7.931 million euros versus 6.861 million euros year ago

* Will propose payment of a dividend of 0.60 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

