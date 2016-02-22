FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank to cut 75 global markets jobs in London, New York
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2016 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank to cut 75 global markets jobs in London, New York

Gareth Gore

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is to cut around 75 jobs within its global markets division in London and New York, according to one person with knowledge of the information.

The cuts will fall predominantly within the bank’s fixed income and currencies sales and trading business, the source said. Staff are being notified today, the source said.

“We are restructuring our FIC business to make it more suited to future market demand,” a spokesperson for Deutsche said in a statement.

The latest round of cuts come after a series of previous restructuring programmes at the German bank over the last few years. The latest cuts affect less than 2% of the sales and trading workforce. (Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.