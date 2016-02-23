FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Icade NAV simple net per share at end of 2015 down 3.1%
February 23, 2016 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Icade NAV simple net per share at end of 2015 down 3.1%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Icade SA :

* Reported on Monday a FY EPRA earnings from Property Investment of 273.0 million euro ($301.31 million), up 1.2 pct

* A NAV simple net per share at end of 2015 of 76.0 euro, down 3.1 pct

* A FY net loss group share of 207.6 million euro vs profit of 151.5 million euro a year ago

* To propose a dividend of 3.73 euro per share, unchanged compared to a year ago

* In 2016, net current cash flow should grow by around 3 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1Qz7pDF

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9060 euros Gdynia Newsroom

