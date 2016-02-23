FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Icade update on proposed acquisition of HoldCo SIIC
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2016 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Icade update on proposed acquisition of HoldCo SIIC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Icade SA :

* Gave update on Monday on the proposed merger by acquisition of HoldCo SIIC by Icade

* Since the only capital assets held by HoldCo SIIC are Icade shares, it is contemplated that for the purpose of calculating the exchange ratio to be used in the merger, the value of HoldCo SIIC shares will be determined based on that of Icade shares

* After the merger, CDC would hold a 39 pct stake in Icade, thereby becoming its largest shareholder

* As from the date the merger is completed, Icade would no longer be controlled by the public sector

Source text: bit.ly/1mUkUjp

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.