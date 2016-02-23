FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maersk Oil completes acquisition of East African licences
February 23, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Maersk Oil completes acquisition of East African licences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Maersk Oil :

* Says has completed the acquisition of 50 percent of Africa Oil Corp share in three onshore exploration licences in the Turkana region of northern Kenya and two contiguous licences in Southern Ethiopia

* The completion of the transaction between the two companies follows the recent approval by the Kenyan and Ethiopian governments.

* The licences cover an area of ca. 100,000 square kilometers and include nine recent oil discoveries, with ongoing exploration and appraisal activities.

* Four of the blocks are operated by Tullow Oil and one by Africa Oilcompleted acquisition of 50 percent of africa oil corp share in three onshore exploration licences in kenya Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
