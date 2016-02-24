FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Van de Velde FY REBITDA up 7.3 pct at 61.9 mln euros
February 24, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Van de Velde FY REBITDA up 7.3 pct at 61.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Van de Velde NV :

* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 209.0 million euros ($230.3 million) vs 198.4 million euros a year ago

* FY REBITDA is 61.9 million euros vs 57.7 million euros a year ago

* FY recurring profit is 41.0 million euros vs 33.9 million euros a year ago

* Board will propose a total dividend of 3.50 euros per share (1.35 euros per share was paid as an interim dividend in Nov 2015)

* Says orders for spring/summer 2016 are higher than in 2015

* Says there appears to be further growth potential in Swimwear

Source text: bit.ly/1OtSX87 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

