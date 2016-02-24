FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grønlandsbanken Q4 profit before tax up at DKK 23.8 mln
February 24, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grønlandsbanken Q4 profit before tax up at DKK 23.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Grønlandsbanken A/S :

* Reported on Tuesday Q4 net interest and fee income 70.4 million Danish crowns ($10.39 million) versus 73.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 write-downs on loans 5.0 million crowns versus 10.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 profit before tax 23.8 million crowns versus 15.9 million crowns year ago

* Says recommends unchanged dividend of 55 crowns per share, or a total of 99 million crowns

* Says economic development in Greenland is estimated to improve further in 2016, which is expected to increase the Bank’s earnings

* Sees profit before value adjustments and write-downs in 2016 at the level of 125 million - 145 million crowns

* Still sees a moderate level of losses and write-downs Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.7749 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
