BRIEF-Grønlandsbanken Q4 profit before tax up at DKK 23.8 mln

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Grønlandsbanken A/S :

* Reported on Tuesday Q4 net interest and fee income 70.4 million Danish crowns ($10.39 million) versus 73.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 write-downs on loans 5.0 million crowns versus 10.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 profit before tax 23.8 million crowns versus 15.9 million crowns year ago

* Says recommends unchanged dividend of 55 crowns per share, or a total of 99 million crowns

* Says economic development in Greenland is estimated to improve further in 2016, which is expected to increase the Bank’s earnings

* Sees profit before value adjustments and write-downs in 2016 at the level of 125 million - 145 million crowns

* Still sees a moderate level of losses and write-downs

