BRIEF-Scandinavian Private Equity gives forecast for FY 2015/16

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :

* Said on Tuesday forecasted FY 2015/16 profit in the range of 95 million Danish crowns - 105 million Danish crowns ($14.0 million - $15.5 million), corresponding to a return on equity of around 14 pct (previously saw FY 2015/16 return on equity that exceeds long-term return expectations of 8-9 pct pa)

* FY 2015/16 equity was expected to come to 610 million - 620 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: