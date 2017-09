BRIEF-Walter Meier FY group revenue down 9.4 pct at CHF 283.7 mln

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Walter Meier AG :

* FY 2015 revenue from continuing operations 240.7 million Swiss francs ($242.4 million), down 5.2 percent year-on-year

* FY 2015 group revenue 283.7 million francs, down 9.4 pct 

* FY adjusted net income from continuing operations reaches 1.78 francs per share

* Including all one-off effects, net income for the 2015 business year amounted to 9.5 million francs (previous year: 19.9 million francs) or 1.30 francs per share

* Proposes dividend of 2.00 francs per share

* By 2016, a slight recovery of the result is expected to develop Source text - bit.ly/1PYm3Rn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)