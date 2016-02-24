FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biogened announces changes in its shareholding structure
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 24, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biogened announces changes in its shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Biogened SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Bioniq Limited raises its stake in company to 17.73 percent or 400,000 shares from 10.77 percent (200,000 shares)

* LAVINIA I Sp. z o.o. Sp. k. acquired 200,000 series H shares of Biogened

* Prior to acquisition of series H shares by LAVINIA I Janusz Kruk held 22.58 percent stake in Biogened

* Following acquisition of series H shares by LAVINIA I Janusz Kruk holds 27.44 percent stake in Biogened

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.