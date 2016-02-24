BRIEF-Biogened announces changes in its shareholding structure

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Biogened SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Bioniq Limited raises its stake in company to 17.73 percent or 400,000 shares from 10.77 percent (200,000 shares)

* LAVINIA I Sp. z o.o. Sp. k. acquired 200,000 series H shares of Biogened

* Prior to acquisition of series H shares by LAVINIA I Janusz Kruk held 22.58 percent stake in Biogened

* Following acquisition of series H shares by LAVINIA I Janusz Kruk holds 27.44 percent stake in Biogened

