FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mizarus acquires B2 shares of CUBE.ITG under exercise of ITMED third call option
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 24, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mizarus acquires B2 shares of CUBE.ITG under exercise of ITMED third call option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - CUBE.ITG SA :

* Said on Tuesday that signed agreement concerning acquisition of 1,509,600 series B2 shares by Mizarus Sp. z o.o.

* Series B2 shares were issued via private placement to Mizarus in connection with exercise of third call option on shares of ITMED Sp. z o.o.

* Price for series B2 shares of was paid by Mizarus through contractual set-off of mutual debts

* Series B2 shares issue price was set at 4.55 zloty ($1.14) per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9821 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.