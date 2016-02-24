FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rubicon Partners unit to act as trustee for investor
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2016 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rubicon Partners unit to act as trustee for investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Rubicon Partners SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its wholly-owned unit, Rubicon Partners Corporate Finance SA, as a trustee signed an agreement with an investor

* The agreement concerns investment in JMS Industry Sp. z o.o., which is in the process of setting up

* Under the agreement the investor has committed to provide funding of 2 million zlotys ($502,449) to cover the company’s capital in exchange for the representation of the investor’s interests by the trustee in the company

* The value of the agreement exceeds 10 percent of the net assets of Rubicon Partners

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9805 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.