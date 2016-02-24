BRIEF-Rubicon Partners unit to act as trustee for investor

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Rubicon Partners SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its wholly-owned unit, Rubicon Partners Corporate Finance SA, as a trustee signed an agreement with an investor

* The agreement concerns investment in JMS Industry Sp. z o.o., which is in the process of setting up

* Under the agreement the investor has committed to provide funding of 2 million zlotys ($502,449) to cover the company’s capital in exchange for the representation of the investor’s interests by the trustee in the company

* The value of the agreement exceeds 10 percent of the net assets of Rubicon Partners

