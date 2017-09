BRIEF-Sydbank Q4 pre-tax profit up at DKK 385 million

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S :

* Q4 core earnings 378 million Danish crowns versus 304 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax profit 385 million crowns versus 279 million crowns year ago

* Q4 total income 1.09 billion crowns versus 1.09 billion crowns year ago

* 2016 core income expected to remain unchanged as result of measures implemented and despite continued fierce competition

* Lower impairment charges are forecast for 2016

* Proposes 2015 dividend of 7.94 crowns per share

