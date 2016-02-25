FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prelios gives results of capital increase: 64.97 pct shares subscribed
February 25, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Prelios gives results of capital increase: 64.97 pct shares subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Prelios SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday results of capital increase

* 466,443,090 option rights were exercised for the subscription of 419,798,781 shares

* 64.97 percent of the total shares offered were subscribed, with an overall value of around 43.2 million euros ($47.66 million)

* 251,496,500 of option rights not exercised during the subscription period corresponding to approximately 35.03 percent of the total shares offered, for an overall value of around Euro 23.3 million, to be offered from Feb. 29 to March 4

* The unexercised rights may be used for the subscription of shares, at a price of 0.1029 euro per share, at a ratio of 9 Shares for every 10 unexercised Rights

Source text: bit.ly/1Q2IOnd

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9064 euros Gdynia Newsroom

