BRIEF-Mediaset H2 net profit up at 68.3 mln euros; to pay whole FY profit as div

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA :

* FY adjusted EBITDA 222.7 million euros ($245.6 million) versus 214 million euros in Reuters poll

* H2 net sales 484.1 million euros versus 458.7 million euros year ago

* H2 net profit 68.3 million euros versus 38.1 million euros year ago

* Says to allocate 100 percent of its FY profit of 167.4 mln euros to the dividend payment, equivalent to a payment of 0.50 euros per share

($1 = 0.9069 euros)