FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rubicon Partners unit acquires 45 pct stake in JMS Industry
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2016 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rubicon Partners unit acquires 45 pct stake in JMS Industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Rubicon Partners SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its wholly-owned unit, Rubicon Partners Corporate Finance SA, signed an investment agreement with JMS Industry Sp. z o.o., Explano Polska Sp. z o.o. and three private investors

* The agreement concerns implementation of joint project in metal products and constructions production, industrial machinery installation, pipeline construction for such sectors as energy, petrochemical, shipbuilding within JMS Industry Sp. z o.o.

* Rubicon Partners Corporate Finance will acquire 90 shares of JMS Industry representing 45 percent stake for 4 million zlotys ($1 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9669 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.