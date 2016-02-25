BRIEF-Rubicon Partners unit acquires 45 pct stake in JMS Industry

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Rubicon Partners SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its wholly-owned unit, Rubicon Partners Corporate Finance SA, signed an investment agreement with JMS Industry Sp. z o.o., Explano Polska Sp. z o.o. and three private investors

* The agreement concerns implementation of joint project in metal products and constructions production, industrial machinery installation, pipeline construction for such sectors as energy, petrochemical, shipbuilding within JMS Industry Sp. z o.o.

* Rubicon Partners Corporate Finance will acquire 90 shares of JMS Industry representing 45 percent stake for 4 million zlotys ($1 million)

