ECB's favoured inflation gauge hits record low

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A key measure of the market’s longer-term euro zone inflation expectations fell to a record low on Thursday in response to this week’s drop in oil prices.

The five-year, five-year euro zone breakeven forward , which is closely watched by the European Central Bank and measures where markets expect inflation forecasts for 2026 to be at the start of 2021, hit a record low below 1.40 percent.

It has fallen about 30 basis points since the start of the year as a fall in oil prices prompts investors to scale back their inflation expectations. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)