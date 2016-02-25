FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bayer says currently no plans to sell Covestro shares
February 25, 2016 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bayer says currently no plans to sell Covestro shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bayer press conference:

* CFO says currently no plans to sell Covestro shares, but is only a financial investment

* Bayer CFO reiterates we plan to completely divest Covestro in the medium term

* Bayer CEO-designate Baumann says there’s no question of selling businesses but rather to develop them in best possible way

* Bayer research head Malik says wish we had participated in PD1/PDL1 but there will be subsequent opportunities in cancer immunotherapies

* Bayer CEO Dekkers says regular M&A will prevail when asked about asset swap trend in healthcare

* Bayer CEO says there’s consolidation in animal health, we continue to be very interested in that business

* Head of crop science Condon says this year will be weak but expect business to improve thereafter Further company coverage:

