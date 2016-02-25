FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Havas FY net income group share up to 172 mln euro
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
February 25, 2016 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Havas FY net income group share up to 172 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25(Reuters) - Havas SA :

* FY revenue of 2.19 billion euro vs 1.87 billion euro ($2.06 billion) a year ago

* FY current operating income of 315 million euro vs 263 million euro a year ago

* FY net income group share of 172 million euro vs 140 million euro a year ago

* To propose FY dividend of 0.15 euro per share vs 0.13 euro in 2014

* Havas able to reach 2016 expected growth for the market, hope to do a bit better - CEO

* Havas targets for 2016, a volume of acquisitions at least equal to the 2015 one - CEO

* Havas still targets a 15 pct margin objective at medium term - CEO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9070 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.