#Switzerland Market Report
February 26, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sika FY 2015 sales up 6.2 pct at CHF 5.49 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sika AG :

* FY 2015 sales increased by 6.2 pct in local currencies to 5,489.2 million Swiss francs ($5.56 billion)

* FY 2015 5.4 pct increase in net profit to 465.1 million francs

* FY 2015 EBIT of 673.3 million (+6.3 pct)

* CEO: “For the 2016 business year, we are confident we can successfully continue our growth strategy and invest in a further six to eight new factories and three to four new national subsidiaries”

* Board of Directors is proposing to shareholders an increase in the dividend to 78.00 francs per bearer share (2014: 72.00 francs, +8.3 pct) and 13.00 francs per registered share (2014: 12.00 francs, +8.3 pct)

* Is now aiming for an EBIT margin of 12-14 pct (previously >10 pct) and an operating free cash flow of 8 pct (previously >6 pct) up to 2018

* FY 2016 expectation is sales growth of 6-8 pct and an above-average increase in margins

$1 = 0.9880 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

