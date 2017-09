Feb 26(Reuters) - Sonae Capital SGPS SA :

* Reported on Thursday Q4 net loss of 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million) versus profit of 1.1 mln euros a year ago

* Q4 EBITDA of 2.8 mln euros vs 1.9 mln euros a year ago

* Q4 turnover 44.8 mln euros vs 46.0 mln euros a year ago

* Net debt at end-Dec at 149.2 mln euros, down by 85.3 mln euros comparing to end-Dec 2014

