BRIEF-Orey Antunes to sell financial credit business to Domusvenda
February 26, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orey Antunes to sell financial credit business to Domusvenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) - Soceidade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* Said on Thursday it signed an agreement with Domusvenda Group for the sale of its financial credit business

* Orey Financial’s current activity will be carried out through a financial brokerage company

* The transaction’s value will vary between 7.5 million euros ($8.3 million) and 8.0 million euros, depending on its final terms

* The agreement is another step in the implementation of Orey Group’s strategic plan, which envisages that part of Orey Financial’s operations are to be supported by Banco Inversis’ technological platform

Source text: bit.ly/21lznYB

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9050 euros Gdynia Newsroom

