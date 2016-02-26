BRIEF-Orey Antunes to sell financial credit business to Domusvenda

Feb 26(Reuters) - Soceidade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* Said on Thursday it signed an agreement with Domusvenda Group for the sale of its financial credit business

* Orey Financial’s current activity will be carried out through a financial brokerage company

* The transaction’s value will vary between 7.5 million euros ($8.3 million) and 8.0 million euros, depending on its final terms

* The agreement is another step in the implementation of Orey Group’s strategic plan, which envisages that part of Orey Financial’s operations are to be supported by Banco Inversis’ technological platform

