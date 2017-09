Feb 26 (Reuters) - Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica AS :

* Fy 2015 net turnover 1.1 million euros ($1.22 million) versus 566,590 euros year ago

* Fy 2015 loss for the period 15,995 euros versus loss of 132,097 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LhquHU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)