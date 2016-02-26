BRIEF-Cofina FY 2015 net profit falls to 5.1 mln euros

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cofina SGPS SA :

* Reported on Thursday FY 2015 net profit 5.1 million euros ($5.6 million) versus 6.2 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 operating revenue 100.7 million euros versus 106.1 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 ad revenue 33.8 million euros versus 36.7 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 EBITDA 15.0 million euros versus 16.2 million euros year ago

* Says nominal net debt at end of Dec. 2015 of 59.8 million euros, which represents a decrease of 5.8 million euros in relation to the previous year

Source text: bit.ly/1SZpyut

Further company coverage: