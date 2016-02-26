FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cofina FY 2015 net profit falls to 5.1 mln euros
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 26, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cofina FY 2015 net profit falls to 5.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cofina SGPS SA :

* Reported on Thursday FY 2015 net profit 5.1 million euros ($5.6 million) versus 6.2 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 operating revenue 100.7 million euros versus 106.1 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 ad revenue 33.8 million euros versus 36.7 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 EBITDA 15.0 million euros versus 16.2 million euros year ago

* Says nominal net debt at end of Dec. 2015 of 59.8 million euros, which represents a decrease of 5.8 million euros in relation to the previous year

Source text: bit.ly/1SZpyut

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9042 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.