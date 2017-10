BRIEF-Merlin FY gross rents at 214.5 mln euros

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Monday its FY gross rents reached 214.5 million euros ($234.6 million) versus 56.8 million euros last year (Testa’s results for H2 only)

* FY EBITDA at 161.2 million euros versus 38.0 million euros year ago

* FY net profit at 49.1 million euros versus 49.7 million euros year ago

* FY funds from operations (FFO) at 107.7 million euros versus 19.9 million euros year ago

* FY 2016 dividend guidance is of minimum 140 million euros (0.43 euro per share, 0.19 euro interim and 0.24 euro final)

