BRIEF-Prisa to exchange 100 mln euros of debt for bonds
#Publishing
February 29, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Prisa to exchange 100 mln euros of debt for bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Promotora de Informaciones SA :

* Resolved on Monday to issue bonds mandatorily convertible into newly-issued common shares, without pre-emption rights

* Creditors HSBC, Caixabank and the funds linked to Banco Santander committed to subscribe to tranche A which amounts to 32.1 million euros ($35.0 million)

* Tranche B amounts to 117.9 million euros, of which HSBC committed to subscribe to 68.1 million euros

* Bonds in both tranches are issued at 10 euros face value

$1 = 0.9163 euros $1 = 0.9173 euros Gdynia Newsroom

