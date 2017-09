Feb 29 (Reuters) - Telekom Srpske Ad Banja Luka

* Says 2015 net profit fell 28.3 percent to 76.3 million Bosnian marka ($43 million)

* Revenues down 2.7 percent to 472.5 million Bosnian marka Source text for Eikon: [ID: www.blberza.com/Pages/DocView.aspx?Id=53777] Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.777 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Adrian Croft)