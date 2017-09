Feb 29 (Reuters) - Snaige AB :

* FY 2015 net profit 531,349 euros ($578,745.33) versus loss of 754,681 euros year ago

* Company's FY 2015 unaudited consolidated turnover exceeded 44 million euro, which is 4 percent higher than in 2014