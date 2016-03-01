FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allreal Holding FY oper net profit excl. revaluation effect of CHF 109.7 mln
March 1, 2016 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Allreal Holding FY oper net profit excl. revaluation effect of CHF 109.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Allreal Holding AG :

* Says net profit including revaluation effect for 2015 financial year amounted to 121.9 million Swiss francs ($122 million), or 16.8 pct above that of previous year

* Will propose distribution of 5.75 francs per share, an increase of 0.25 francs over previous year

* FY operating net profit excluding the revaluation effect is stated as 109.7 million francs

* Compared to the previous year, FY earnings from the rental of yield-producing properties grew by 9.9 pct to 174.9 million francs

* Expects operating net profit for the 2016 financial year to more or less correspond to that of the previous year

Source text - bit.ly/1XWVlf2

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9973 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

