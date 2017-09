March 1 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Reported on Monday Q4 gross written premiums 399 million Norwegian crowns ($45.9 million) up 17 percent, compared to Q4 2015

* Q4 gross combined ratio for the quarter was 145.8 pct versus 157.6 pct year ago

* Q4 net loss for the period of 57 million Norwegian crowns compared to loss of 85 million crowns in Q4 2015

