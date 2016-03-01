BRIEF-Solvesta resolves on convertible bond issue

March 1(Reuters) - Solvesta AG :
* Said on Monday resolved on convertible bond issue of a total volume 1,770,600 euros ($1.93 million) and maturity Feb. 28, 2019
* Bond is divided into 2,951 par value bearer bonds with nominal value of 600.00 euros and is issued as zero-coupon bond at a total issue amount of 1,500,022.81 euros
* Will use proceeds primarily for acquisition-measures and further expansion of its business
