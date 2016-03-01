FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Umicore announces US ITC judge's initial determination in patent case
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Umicore announces US ITC judge's initial determination in patent case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Umicore NV :

* Said on Monday that in a mixed initial determination by an administrative law judge at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), it was confirmed that Umicore did not directly infringe or induce infringement of patents asserted against it by BASF

* The initial determination did, however, find that Umicore contributed to the infringement of these patents with respect to certain activities, including testing and evaluation, solely in the United States

* As a next step, the case will be subject to review by the full Commission, which is expected to issue a final determination in June of this year.

Source text:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.