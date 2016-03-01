BRIEF-Eurotech sells security, surveillance and traffic business line to wholly owned unit

March 1 (Reuters) - Eurotech SpA :

* Said on Monday that signed with fully owned unit IPS Sistemi Programmabili Srl the sale of the operating activities of the security, surveillance and traffic vertical market business line

* Transaction value is 2.4 million euros ($2.61 million)

* Transaction value will be subject to a possible adjustment in the maximum amount of 90,000 euros

* Eurotech will retain ownership of the SEKU product family trademarks and of the ETH Security brand

Source text: bit.ly/1QoYGlj

