BRIEF-Eurotech sells security, surveillance and traffic business line to wholly owned unit
#Computer Hardware
March 1, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurotech sells security, surveillance and traffic business line to wholly owned unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Eurotech SpA :

* Said on Monday that signed with fully owned unit IPS Sistemi Programmabili Srl the sale of the operating activities of the security, surveillance and traffic vertical market business line

* Transaction value is 2.4 million euros ($2.61 million)

* Transaction value will be subject to a possible adjustment in the maximum amount of 90,000 euros

* Eurotech will retain ownership of the SEKU product family trademarks and of the ETH Security brand

Source text: bit.ly/1QoYGlj

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9188 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
