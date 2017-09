BRIEF-Hellenic Sugar Q2 net loss narrows to 8.3 million euro

March 1 (Reuters) - Hellenic Sugar Industry SA :

* Q2 turnover at 56.8 million euro ($61.76 million) versus 45.6 million euro year ago

* Q2 net loss at 8.3 million euro versus loss 32.1 million euro year ago

* Q2 EBITDA profit at 3.7 million euro versus loss 22.8 million euro year ago

* Net cash on Dec. 13 at 4.4 million euro versus 2.3 million euro year ago

* Says the going concern assumption depends primarily on whether administration will ensure sufficient funding

Source text: bit.ly/24ydBzJ

