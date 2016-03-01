BRIEF-Digital Bros H1 net profit falls to 1.2 million euros

March 1 (Reuters) - Digital Bros SpA :

* Reported on Monday H1 2015/2016 (semester ended Dec. 31, 2015) net profit at 1.2 million euros ($1.30 million) versus 3.9 million euros a year ago

* Says in H1 2014/2015 the net result benefited from a profit on exchange rate for 1.36 million euros versus 523,000 euros in H1 2015/2016

* H1 2015/2016 revenues at 45.3 million euros versus 61.0 million euros a year ago

* Says expected positive net profit revised downward at fiscal year end

* Says the development of new products will begin to generate revenues starting from the last three months of FY 2015/2016

* Says that the rate of decline in the second half of the fiscal year 2015/2016 will slow significantly, limiting the slowdown in sales, resulting in a small reduction compared to the previous fiscal year

* Says expects for FY 2015/2016 a moderately positive result despite the one-off costs in the first half related to the launch of the Daily Fantasy Sports Fantasfida and the delay in the launch of new products on the market

